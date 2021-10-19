Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$14.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 44,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 101.30%.

In related news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.