FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $68.99 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and $3.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 787,134,196 coins and its circulating supply is 360,369,955 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

