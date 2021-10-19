Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $124.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,305. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.33 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

