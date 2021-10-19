Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

