FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,086,673 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $96,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $990.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

