FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FDX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.10. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.