FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

