Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FICO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.45. The stock had a trading volume of 129,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,660. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

