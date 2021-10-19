Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $13.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.34 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

