F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

