Exeedme Price Up 4.1% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $28.99 million and $545,299.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

