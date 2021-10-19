Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 66.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

RE stock opened at $276.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

