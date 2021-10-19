European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JEO stock opened at GBX 811.84 ($10.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. European Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 594 ($7.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 833.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 778.25. The stock has a market cap of £856.72 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

