Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$116.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. Euronext has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

