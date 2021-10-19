Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.13

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 26862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

