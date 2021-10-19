Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

