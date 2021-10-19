Ethereum Meta Market Cap Achieves $436,591.69 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $436,591.69 and $10,867.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

