Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It operates through the Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton, and Corporate segments. The ECWS segment offers completion, production services and comprises fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

