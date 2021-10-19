Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ESP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

