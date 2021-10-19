ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

ERYP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. 17,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.56.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

