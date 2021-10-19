Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
