Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

