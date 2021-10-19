Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

