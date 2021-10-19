Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.85. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1,247,601 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 113.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

