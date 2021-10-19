Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 390 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

