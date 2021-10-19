Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Celanese by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

