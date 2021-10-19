Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

