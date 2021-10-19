Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.64. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

