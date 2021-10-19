ENI (NYSE:E) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on E. HSBC cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE E opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -315.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

