Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Engagesmart stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

