Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.46.

TSE EFX opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.18. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

