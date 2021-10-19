Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enel will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

