Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
ENLAY stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
