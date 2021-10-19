Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

