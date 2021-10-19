Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,024,000.

Shares of ELAT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

