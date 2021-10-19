EJF Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 62.6% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

