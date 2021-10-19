EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HERA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.