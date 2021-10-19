EJF Capital LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $20,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,737 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $12,420,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $12,016,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

