EJF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

EJF Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,946,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of SCAQU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

