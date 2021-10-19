EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVFC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

