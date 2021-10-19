EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSR. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,762 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPSR opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

