Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 5,749 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $104,516.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 41,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

