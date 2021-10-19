Ecolab (ECL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECL opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

