Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETW stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

