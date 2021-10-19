Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ETB opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

