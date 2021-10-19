Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:ETB opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
