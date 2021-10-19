Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.