Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

