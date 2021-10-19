East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 838,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 478,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

