Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 10,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,478. The stock has a market cap of $623.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.