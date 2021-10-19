Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $92,843.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $212,030.38 and $92,843.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.23 or 0.00466847 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.50 or 0.01088722 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,248 coins and its circulating supply is 382,641 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

