Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.85 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,961,472. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

