DSLA Protocol (DSLA) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.34 million and $1.73 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00190493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,294,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,284,262 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.